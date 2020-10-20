COVID-19: Belgium Close To 'Tsunami', Says Health Minister After Sharp Surge In Cases

The COVID-19 situation in Belgium was close to a “tsunami” where authorities no longer “controlled what was happening”, country’s health minister said on October 19. Frank Vandenbroucke, in a televised address, stressed that country’s capital Brussels and region of Wallonia were the worst hit making them the “most dangerous” across the European continent.

Belgium, which has a population of over 1.15 crore people, is one of the worst hit nations by the coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the country reported 73.95 daily cases per 1, 00,000 people over the past seven days. As of now, a total of 230480 people have reported to be COVID-19 positive and a 10,443 have died.

The Belgian leader also called on all the residents to protect themselves as well as their relatives. “The epidemic is no one’s fault, but improving the situation is everyone’s duty," he stated. In his address, he also talked about the newly imposed government regulation that allows for a nationwide curfew post-midnight. Backing the decision to not impose it earlier, that is in the evening, the lawmaker said that the Belgian authorizes didn’t want to make “life impossible”.

New Restrictions

In the latest wave of restrictions, the Alexander De Croo led government has imposed a midnight curfew and also shut down all restaurants and are in the nations. As per AP, the curfew will be enforced from midnight until 5:00 am. In addition, alcohol sales will be banned after 8:00 pm. The number of people that Belgians should see socially outside family members will be reduced to a maximum of just one. People have also been ordered to work from home wherever possible. These came after a new surge in positive cases was reported earlier this month.

(With inputs and image from AP)