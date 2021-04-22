COVID-19: Biden Hails 'incredible Achievement' As US Administers 200 Million Vaccine Doses

United States President Joe Biden on April 21 has said that his government has achieved the milestone of vaccinating 200 million Americans. He has praised the government for completing the set target in the first 92 days of remaining in office. Biden had last month set his 200 million shot target after meeting his 100 million-in-100 days goal.

"Today, we hit 200 million shots on the 92nd day in office. Two hundred million shots in 100 days — in under 100 days, actually. It’s an incredible achievement for the nation", Biden said.

Biden appreciated the Americans and the volunteers who helped at the vaccination sites in their neighbourhood. He said that achieving this milestone displays the "unity and resolve" of Americans. Biden said that when he took over as president, 8 per cent of the people over 65 had received their first shot of vaccine. He said that by April 22 over eighty per cent of the people above the age of 65 will be vaccinated with at least one shot of vaccine.

Biden in a televised speech said that the first three months of our vaccination program were focused on targeting vaccines to specific high-risk groups but now the objective is to reach everyone over the age of 16. Biden acknowledged entering a “new phase” in the federal vaccination effort that relies on increased outreach to Americans to get their shots, both to protect them and their communities. President Joe Biden on April 21 announced a tax credit for small businesses to provide paid leave for those getting vaccinated or potentially needing to take time off to recover from side effects of taking the vaccine. He urged larger employers to provide same benefit to their workers and encourage them to get vaccinated.

“We are calling on every employer, large and small, in every state, give employees the time off they need with pay to get vaccinated,” he said.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)