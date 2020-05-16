‘Wuhan Diary’: Book Offers Eyewitness' Account Of Life Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The deadly coronavirus outbreak, which originated from Wuhan, China, has now spread across 212 countries and territories globally. Meanwhile, an eyewitness account of events as they unfolded in Wuhan is now available as an ebook in India. The book called ‘Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City’ is reportedly a compilation of online diary entries and social media posts by Chinese Literary writer Fang Fang.

According to a media outlet, the book which became available in India on May 15 is documentation based on the 60 days of lockdown during COVID-19 epidemic. The book captures the challenges of daily life and the changing moods and emotions of being quarantined without reliable information. As the lockdown in China began on January 25, Fang Fang reportedly began publishing an online diary.

While speaking to a media outlet, the publisher, Haper Collins, said that in the days and weeks that followed, Fang Fang’s nightly postings gave voice to the fears, frustration, anger and hope to millions of her fellow citizens. The publisher said that the writers' daily entry reflected on the psychological impact of forced isolation, the role of the internet as both community lifeline and source of misinformation, and most tragically, the lives of neighbours and friends taken by the deadly virus. While the book is translated by Michael Berry, the diary entry also documents the author’s voice against the social injustice, abuse of power that impeded the response to the epidemic.

‘Lesson for all humanity’

The publisher said, “As Fang Fang documents the beginning of the global health crisis in real-time, we are able to identify patterns and mistakes that many of the countries dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic have later repeated”.

The publishing house further added, “The author reminds us that, in the face of the new virus, the plight of the citizens of Wuhan is also that of citizens everywhere”.

Furthermore, as per reports, Fang Fang concluded in her introduction that the virus s the common enemy of humankind and that it is also a lesson for all humanity. Fang Fang also wrote that the only way the world can conquer this virus and free from its grip is for all members of humankind to work together. The author also dedicated the book to the citizens of Wuhan and reportedly said that all the proceeds of the book will be used to aid those people who put their lives on the line for this city.

(Inputs: PTI; Image: AP)

