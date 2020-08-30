COVID-19: Brazil Reports Three Million Recoveries, Total Cases At 3,846,153

Brazil, which is the second worst-hit nation from the novel coronavirus, has recorded more than three million recovered cases now. Reportedly, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry, the country has reported more than 1,20,000 fatalities from the deadly virus. The country, which registered its first COVID-19 case over six months ago, has recorded a total of 3,846,153 infections.

As per reports, the nation of 212 million people has reported 41,350 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on August 29. In the past 24 hours, 758 new fatalities were confirmed, taking the nation’s death toll to 1,20,262. Reportedly, the total number of recovered cases stand at 3,006,812. On August 28, the country recorded 855 new deaths and 43,412 fresh coronavirus cases.

Nearly a week ago, Brazil’s coronavirus death toll stood at around 114,000 and the number of recovered cases was at over 2.7 million. Brazil is the second country to surpass a death toll of 1,20,000 after the United States, which is the worst-affected nation with over 1,82,000 deaths. The US has registered more than 5.9 million coronavirus cases. Brazil reported its first coronavirus case on February 26, after a Sao Paulo businessman returning from a trip to Italy contracted the deadly infection. Brazil recorded its first death on March 16.

Speaking about Brazil’s virus outbreak, Christovam Barcellos, a researcher at public health institute Fiocruz reportedly said the nation’s outbreak is advancing at a slow but devastating pace unlike Europe and Asia, where the novel coronavirus hit hard and then diminished. He also said that Brazil is unique, since the beginning of the pandemic, its curve has been different from other countries and much slower. He added that it has stabilized now but at a very dangerous level nearly 1000 fatalities and 40,000 cases a day.

Hotel rooms in Brazil turned into office spaces amid pandemic

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has made a dent in the occupancy rates, several hotels in Brazil are marketing their rooms as workspaces. According to a study by Hotels Rio, the union representing hospitality workers in the Rio municipality, 70 hotels have shut their doors due to the pandemic. As per the study, some may never reopen.

According to the study, the hotel industry has lost 850 million Reais (approx. 151,000,000 US dollars) in the last four months and predicts that only about half of all hotels will be operational by the end of next month. Occupancy rates had plunged from almost 78.4 percent in January to under 30 percent now.

(Image credit: AP)

