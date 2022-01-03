COVID-19: British DJ Escapes Prosecution After Sparking First Omicron Scare In New Zealand

A British DJ who sparked New Zealand's first Omicron scare by breaking home isolation guidelines will not be prosecuted for the time being, The Guardian reported, citing authorities. According to a statement by the country's Health Ministry, the issue will not be referred to the police as of now. "The ministry needs to balance the deterrence effect from any potential prosecution with enabling an environment that does not discourage future cases from assisting with the public health response to COVID-19," the statement said, as reported by the news outlet.

Robert Etheridge, also known as DJ Dimension, landed in New Zealand on December 16 and spent seven days in a Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facility, where he produced three negative COVID test results. He was further required to spend three days in home isolation after leaving MIQ, but he did not wait for a negative day-nine test, as was also necessary, before returning to the community, the report stated. The ministry claimed that he went to a number of places in Auckland over two days including nightclubs, restaurants, shopping complexes, before getting a positive test result on December 27 and being returned to MIQ.

According to the report, Etheridge also extended his apology to people whom he unintentionally put at risk as a result of his misunderstandings. He was scheduled to perform at the Rhythm and Alps festival near Wanaka last week. "I understand the gravity of the situation and my heartfelt condolences go out to anyone who has been affected," he stated as per The Guardian. The ministry informed that dozens of close contacts were tested but no one has been found positive.

New Zealand to shorten the time gap between second doses and boosters: Minister

This incident has sparked concern in New Zealand, a country that has been lauded for its pandemic response and recently relaxed lockdown limits on Auckland, the nation's largest city. The cases of COVID-19 are decreasing in the country, with only 27 new community cases and 24 cases reported at the border on Monday. Earlier on December 21, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins stated that the country will shorten the time gap between second doses and boosters and also postpone the phased reopening of its borders to keep the Omicron variant at bay, reported the Associated Press (AP).

