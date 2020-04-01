The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Burundi Confirms Its First Two Cases Of Deadly Pandemic

Rest of the World News

Burundi, one of the countries in Africa, registered its first two cases on March 31, Health Minister Thadee Ndikumana reportedly announced the news.

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: Burundi in Africa confirms its first two coronavirus cases

With several nations all across the globe falling prey to the coronavirus infection, Burundi, one of the handfuls of countries in Africa that appears to have acted as a bulletproof jacket against the pandemic so far, registered its first two cases on March 31, the health officials reportedly announced.  According to the reports, Health Minister Thadee Ndikumana said that the patients are Burundians, 56 and 42, who had arrived from Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates via Rwanda.

Ndikumana also reportedly announced that the two patients were kept under complete quarantine at an isolation hotel in Bujumbura and also urged the people to maintain hygiene and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus which was not on the map of Burundi some time back. Certain neighboring countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Tanzania have also reported a growing number of COVID-19 pandemic cases.

Read: Prominent Indian-origin Virologist In South Africa Dies From Coronavirus

Read: South Africa-born Conway Cleared To Play For NZ By ICC, Might Make Debut Vs India A

Measures adopted by govt

According to reports, certain strict measures have been adopted by the government to curb the disease such as the suspension of international flights and placing handwashing stations at the entrances to banks and restaurants in Bujumbura. However, the doctors in the country have expressed their concerns over the growing number of cases and casualties across the world. 

The Burundi government on March 31 reportedly received criticism from the Human Rights Watch for its careless approach in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and also accused them of having a denial and deflection approach to crisis management.

Commenting on the same, Lewis Mudge, the watchdog’s Central Africa director reportedly said in a statement that the country's denial and deflection approach to crisis management ignores all the painful lessons learned elsewhere about the outbreak. 
Adding he said that authorities should be transparent and work with their international partners for the immediate and prompt delivery of aid and protect those most vulnerable.

Read: Chinese Businessman Arrested In South Africa For Breaking Lockdown Rules

Read: The Latest: Coronavirus Cases In Africa Near 5,000

(Image credit: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE