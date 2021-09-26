COVID-19: Canada Lifts Ban On Fully Vaccinated Passengers From India; Read New Guidelines

In major news for Indian travellers, Canada has lifted its month-long ban on passenger flights from India. Earlier on Tuesday, the Justin Trudeau administration extended its ban on all direct commercial and private passenger flights until September 26 (Sunday). Now, as the ban expires, all Indian passengers would be able to travel to Canada, albeit with some restrictions, including complete vaccination against coronavirus. However the new travel rules are subjected to multiple restrictions. According to Transport Canada, all the passengers

Must present proof of a negative COVID molecular test from an approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi Airport within 18 hours of taking the direct flight. Note: The Genestrings Laboratory is located above the metro station in the Airport Connect Building (ACB) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Alternatively, all passengers who have previously tested positive for COVID could present a positive report issued by a certified laboratory in India. It is imperative to note that the travellers must have had tested positive between 14 and 180 days before their scheduled departure to Canada.

All passengers would have to upload their vaccination information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website.

“After the resumption of direct flights, travellers who are eligible to enter Canada who depart India for Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain, within 72 hours of departure, a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test from a third country – other than India – before continuing their journey to Canada,” transport Canada said in a statement.

As for indirect flights, all passengers travelling from India will still have to present a pre-departure negative COVID test at the third/transit country. Notably, many countries have still not opened their airport for the transit of Indian passengers.

#ICYMI: Beginning at 00:01 EDT on September 27, direct flights from India can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place. (1/2) — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) September 25, 2021

Which countries have extended the ban on Indian flights?

Other countries that have imposed flights ban include the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, amongst others. Earlier this month, the Philippines expanded travel restrictions to India and nine other nations. Saudi Arabia has also announced a three-year travel restriction for people travelling to nations. India is also there apart from Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, and others.

The embargo on Indian flights has also been extended by the United Arab Emirates who has such important business ties with India. Indian visitors are yet not fit to go to the countries like Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, New Zealand, Oman, Singapore, and other nations.

Image: AP