COVID-19: Canada Reports Community Spread Of Omicron, Urges Citizens To Exercise Caution

The new Omicron variant and COVID-19 cases are likely to jump soon in Canada as the country witnesses community spread, Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam said on Monday. Speaking at a press conference in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, Tam said that her hypothesis could play out in Ontario, which is the most populous city with a population of 14 million. She also highlighted the key concerns about the Omicron variant looming amid the predominating COVID Delta strain already wreaking havoc in the country.

"We are seeing community transmission, possibly in its early stage but this can rapidly escalate in the days to come," said Dr. Theresa Ram, CPHO, Canada, as quoted by Xinhua.

Talking about the high transmissibility of the new COVID-19 strain, the health expert also warned that Omicron certainly has a great spread potential. Following the presser, Dr. Tam took to Twitter and underlined that "there is still uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the Omicron variant, but any rapid rise in cases could add additional strain to our still fragile healthcare system." She also advised citizens "to approach the coming weeks with an abundance of caution." The CPHO's concerns come as she presented her annual report on Canada's "dangerously thin" public health care system, which has been stretched in the two years pandemic and a parallel opioid endemic.

2/3 Until we know more, it is prudent to approach the coming weeks with an abundance of caution + follow advice of local health authorities who will need to act quickly to control spread at the first sign of rapidly accelerating cases. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 13, 2021

Ontario witnesses a 73% surge in cases

Ontario has witnessed a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days. As per Canadian Health Bulletin, on Monday morning, as many as 1,536 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the largest Canadian province, which is double than the last two weeks. According to the Ontario COVID-19 science advisory table, at least 23% of all new infections were caused by the Omicron variant. On Monday, the table also said that by Christmas, the Omicron variant "will replace" the currently dominant Delta as the main strain in the province.

The seventh day average of COVID-related fatalities hit 1,328 on Monday, the highest point in more than six months. Some communities in Ontario have also witnessed deteriorating conditions as hundred new cases are registered every week, pushing the daily caseload to touch the highest level since the inception of the pandemic in 2020. As per CTV, cited by Xinhua, until Monday afternoon, Canada logged 3,450 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally since March 2020 to 18,38,310 cases, including 29,931 fatalities.

(Image: AP)