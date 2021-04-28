COVID-19: Canada Reports First Death Linked To AstraZeneca Jab, Vaccination To Continue

Canada, on April 27, registered its first vaccine-related fatality as a 54-year-old woman died days after receiving AstraZeneca jab. Asserting that the news was “hard to take”, Francois Legault, the Premier of Quebec stated that it was grim just to know that a healthy woman died because she was vaccinated. The province’s chief public officer Horacio Arruda revealed that the patient died of cerebral thrombosis after lifesaving treatments failed.

No change in vaccination drive

However, Christian Dube Quebec’s health minister cautioned that the death should not change the government's recommendations to use the vaccine for those over 45 years old. “We knew about serious complications, there was one in 100,000 (doses administered). But we must remember that, to date, we have had more than 400,000 people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca," Dube added.

Vaccines developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca Plc. triggered global scepticisms after several countries reported cases of “severe blood clots” in those who received the shots. However, last month, European Medical Association dismissed any links between the deaths and AstraZeneca vaccine stating that overall benefit-risk of the vaccine remains positive.

According to Health Canada, 12,564,325 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administration across the country as of April 28. Out of a total, 1.1 million vaccines jabs were those developed by AstraZeneca Plc. According to the latest report, only four people who were inoculated developed blood clots, which medics associated with low platelet count. All of them recovered within days.

The death comes just three days after the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 23. Trudeau with his wife Sophie arrived at an Ottawa pharmacy for vaccination and he told the pharmacist after rolling up his sleeve said, "I am very excited". He shared images of the inoculation on Twitter and said that they were glad to be vaccinated. The Prime Minister in his tweet said, "It was our turn to get vaccinated today, so that's what Sophie and I did - and we’re glad we did it!". In a follow-up tweet, he added that he is grateful to the health workers who vaccinated them and all the workers vaccinating the people across the country.

Image Credits: AP