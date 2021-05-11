COVID-19 Cases Increase In World's Most-vaccinated Nation Seychelles, Concerns Raised

Amid raised concerns, Seychelles saw active COVID-19 cases more than double in the first week of May, even after it has vaccinated more of its population than any other country. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Seychelles has a total of 8,172 cases and 28 fatalities. Even as the island country fully inoculated more than 60 per cent of its population, health officials imposed COVID-19 restrictions, shutting down schools and cancelling sporting activities for two weeks as new cases surged. Keeping in mind the surge in cases, the archipelago of about 98,000 citizens enforced the sweeping measures.

Current situation in Seychelles

During a media briefing on Monday, May 10, the director of the WHO’s department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals, Kate O’Brien said that the body was in direct communication with Seychelles. She further added that a detailed assessment was needed, keeping in mind the strains of the virus and the severity of cases. As per the Health Ministry of Seychelles, the number of active cases had more than doubled since last week to 2,486 people. This was 37 per cent of those who have received two vaccine doses.

The health officials in the region are blaming Easter celebrations as a possible spreader event that led to the rise of coronavirus infection. The government banned public gatherings and events and issued strict mask guidance and a ban on all nonessential movements. Office employees were asked to work from home.

The island country started the world’s first vaccination roll out aiming for herd immunity. In an interview with The Associated Press, President Wavel Ramkalawan said that goal should be reached by March, “When we would have vaccinated 70,000 of our people. That represents 70 percent because our population is 100,000”. The country heavily relies on tourism, for its economic revenue and therefore it launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January 2021. About 44 percent of those vaccinated got their second shot by February.

