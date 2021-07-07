COVID-19: China Reports Surge In COVID -19 Cases And Indonesia Records Highest Daily Death

China recently, has recorded a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in the mainland. As many as 57 new cases have been reported on Wednesday, July 7. On the other hand, Indonesia has also witnessed the highest daily death due to COVID-19 on the same day. Amidst the fear of an expected third wave, China has reported an increase in the number of cases for the first time since January, 2021. COVID-19 infections in China has escalated from 23 to 57 in just one day.

According to the Chinese National Health Commission, the 15 new cases turned up from the Ruili city's Yunnan province, located near the Myanmar border. The swell in COVID-19 cases has led to an overall rise of the tally to 91, 949 in China. To curb the increase in infection in the country, China has already banned national and international flights. It has also imposed stern implementation of coronavirus related protocols.

Indonesia records highest daily death

Raising alarm bells, Indonesia has recorded the fresh highest daily cases of COVID-19 deaths and infections. According to Indonesian official data, around 34,379 new Covid-19 infections have escalated concerns among the citizens. The country has also confirmed 1,040 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24hours.

Senior Minister Airlangga Hartarto, expressed his concerns over the COVID situation in the country. He informed that the government is currently paying attention to the availability of hospitals as COVID-19 infections are rising in other regions too. In the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, Indonesia has also imposed restrictions until July 20. Religious places, offices, shopping malls, and restaurants have been ordered to remain shut until further notice. However, there have reports of large-scale violations in the cities as well.

The mortality rate skyrocketed in the cities of Java, Jakarta, and Bali Island due to Eid-related mobilization. Meanwhile, the archipelago has also suffered a severe oxygen crisis along with a dearth of hospital beds to admit critical patients. Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X said the hospitals needed more oxygen than they needed before due to the increased influx of COVID-19 patients in the province. “We need more oxygen supply. But it does not mean there is no supply at all,” he said. Infection among the vaccinated hospital staff has rendered more pressure on healthcare facilities. Indonesia has had the worst COVID-19 outbreak in South East Asia, with about 2.3 million positive cases and more than 60,000 deaths so far.

(Image input: AP)