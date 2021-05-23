COVID-19: Climber Claims Dozens Have Been Infected At Mount Everest Base Camp

After infecting over 166 million across the world, the coronavirus has now reached the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, claims an Austrian guide who works in the area. Lukas Furtenbach, a mountain climber well acquainted with the area, recently stated there could be as many as 100 cases at the South Base Camp in Nepal. However, his claims have been denied by local authorities, who’ve linked the symptoms to other illnesses including altitude sickness.

Furtenbach cancelled his expedition

Speaking to The Standard, Furtenbach said he had cancelled his expedition because of fears of the spread of COVID which he said led to one of his foreign guides and six local Sherpas testing positive for the virus. Till now, Nepal has reported 513,241 COVID positive cases out of whom, 6,346 have lost their lives. According to the present rules, tour groups are asked to quarantine for three days when they arrive in Nepal and take a test before going to base camp. However, many groups are reported to have flouted the guidelines.

Meanwhile, an expedition organisation in Nepal recently confirmed fresh cases of coronavirus infection amongst the mountaineering teams arriving in the country. Speaking to ANI, Mingma Sherpa, Chairman of Seven Summit Treks said that there were positive cases detected amongst climbers, but none with severe symptoms. This comes days after Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation denounced reports of COVID infections in mountaineers, urging people to refrain from getting swayed by misinformation.

"Many of the climbers tested positive, their report now is negative and they have returned back to the mountains again. There are no serious cases (of coronavirus) in the mountains as of now. There are positive cases but not serious and nobody has died there due to the virus," Sherpa told ANI.

Earlier on May 7, Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation denied COVID infections in mountaineers urging the media to report only that information that comes from official channels. "Concerned communication officers have been assigned and stationed in the area. Communication officers are in contact with the group leaders and have been constantly surveying the situation there. They haven't confirmed any (COVID-19) case or condition of existing threat out there," it said.

Image:PTI/Pixabay