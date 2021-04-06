COVID-19: Clinical Trials Begin For Low-cost Vaccine Candidate Made Using Chicken Eggs

A new low-cost, vector-based coronavirus vaccine candidate has entered clinical trials in two Southeast Asian nations and is expected to commence in Brazil soon. ‘ButanVac’ which is internationally known as NDV-HXP-S, has been developed by the Icahn School of Medicine, in partnership with NGO named PATH and an international consortium formed by public institutions from three countries: Brazil's Butantan Institute, the Thai Government Pharmaceutical Organization and the Vietnam Vaccine and Medical Biology Institute. If successful, the jabs could pull Brazil and other low-income states from dependency on vaccine imports from COVAX and ‘rich’ countries.

On April 5, the vaccine candidate was announced by São Paulo governor João Doria in the country. Speaking at a press conference, he said that if approved in the country, over 40 million doses of NDV-HXP-S vaccine could be domestically produced by July and nearly 100 million by the end of the year. While the CoronaVac shot is produced using imported materials, ButanVac will be "a vaccine entirely developed and produced in Brazil, without the need to import" an active ingredient needed to produce vaccines, added Doria.

Clinical trials begin

Later, in a statement, Butantan Institute revealed that the candidate has officially entered clinical trials in Vietnam and Thailand and would soon expand to other countries as well. It also said that the institute will seek authorisation from the country’s drug regulator ANVISA to start phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in April to develop the new vaccine candidate.

While the vaccine has now given hope to experts and residents in Brazil, they are still critical of President's Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the governor of Sao Paulo state called Bolsonaro a “psychopathic leader”, whose alleged mishandling of COVID-19 disease resulted in the deaths of over a quarter-million people. Joao Doria, who spoke to CNN, said the massive death toll could have been prevented, had President Jair Bolsonaro handled the pandemic well. Doria added that millions of people have been affected because of an “unprepared and psychopathic leader” at the top. According to the latest data by John Hopkins University, the country has reported over 13,013,601 cases and 332,752 fatalities till now.

Representative Image/Credits: Associated Press