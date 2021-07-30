COVID-19 Could Infect Half Of Myanmar In Next Two Weeks, Warns British UN Ambassador

As Myanmar is reeling under the devastating surge of COVID-19, British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward on Thursday, 29 July 2021, said that nearly half of the population could be infected with the deadly virus in the next two weeks. The health care situation has spiralled drastically since the military ousted the democratically elected government in February this year. Since then, the country has been witnessing many violent protests that have killed more than 100 people in the country.

According to a report by France 24, British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told an informal Security Council discussion on Myanmar and appealed to ensure resolution 2565, in order to deliver coronavirus vaccine safely in the conflict zones.

Coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire, says UN Ambassador

She reiterated that the ousting of the elected government since February 1 leads to the breakdown of healthcare facilities. British UN Ambassador also stressed the illegal arrest of doctors and nurses at a time when the country is fighting the deadly pandemic.

According to the UN, only 40 per cent of Myanmar's health care facilities are able to function after February 1. It is estimated that the military coup has arrested at least 67 medical staff and attacked over 260 medical personnel. "The virus is spreading like a wildfire. It is estimated that the virus would infect half of the population in the next two weeks," warned British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward.

Military using the pandemic as a weapon against the people says, doctors

While speaking to CNN, doctors based in Myanmar said that the military has restricted critical oxygen sales to the public and refused sick patients at military-run hospitals. COVID-19 outbreaks have also reached prisons, including the main jail, Insein, housing anti-coup protesters. The doctors further alleged that the military is "using" coronavirus pandemic as a weapon against the people. According to the data released by the military-controlled health ministry, the country has reported 6,093 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed to 246,663. It said that 247 people died in the last 24 hours. However, doctors and volunteer groups say those numbers are woefully under-reported. Before the coup, it was one of the first countries to procure vaccines and had planned to launch a nationwide vaccine program in April.

