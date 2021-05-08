COVID-19 Crisis: UK Sends World's Largest Cargo Plane To Deliver 3 Oxygen Units To India

Wolrd’s largest cargo plane carrying 3 surplus18-tonne oxygen generators, and at least 1,000 ventilators has flown out of Belfast today as part of the UK’s response to India’s COVID-19 fight against the deadly surge of COVID-19. UK’s Prime Minister ordered the aircraft to be loaded through the night with the life-saving oxygen equipment, which includes giant 40-foot shipping container-sized oxygen plants that will produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute to be dispatched to India urgently. The aid is expected to reach India Sunday morning, following which, the Indian Red Cross will help transfer them to hospitals across different states as per the response plan of the GOI.

UK SENDS MORE URGENT MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO INDIA



The UK is sending these oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India to tackle Covid-19.



Each unit weighs 18 tonnes and is capable of producing enough oxygen for 50 people to use at any one time. pic.twitter.com/UlgSoqZKnb — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) May 7, 2021

“Airport staff worked through the night to load the life-saving kit, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), aboard the massive Antonov 124 aircraft,” UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a release. “Each of the 3 oxygen generation units – the size of 40 foot freight containers – produces 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time,” it added.

The UK had previously dispatched medical assistance of ‘life-saving’ vital medical equipment which included 200 ventilators for the healthcare facilities and 495 oxygen concentrators in the month of April. The solidarity and support of the UK government followed India’s request for help as the coronavirus variant spread wreaked havoc through the country, prompting the British PM to pledge that the UK will “do all it can” and stand side by side its global partner and friend India. The incoming vital medical aid was sourced by the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). It was fully funded by the FCDO.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The UK is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. This life-saving equipment will support the country’s hospitals as they care for vulnerable COVID patients.” He added, “The UK and India are working together to tackle this pandemic. No-one is safe until we are all safe.”

NI health minister hopes aid 'eases pain India is experiencing'

At the Belfast International Airport, Northern Ireland Health Minister, Robin Swann, welcomed the world’s largest cargo loaded with medical aid for India, expressing solidarity with the Indian people amid the COVID-19 crisis. He performed checks on the 3 giant oxygen generators supplied by the Department of Health, Northern Ireland as it was being loaded aircraft. “It is our moral duty to help [India] and support where we can,” Swann said, adding that the scenes coming out of India are a vivid reminder of the devastation that the novel coronavirus virus can cause. He lamented that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that first originated in China in December 2019, was showing no sign of “abating”. UK’s health secretary Matt Hancock told reporters that the UK “will continue to do all we can to help” the Indian health authorities turn the tide on this dreadful coronavirus virus that has ravaged lives in India.

“Oxygen supply is under severe stress in India’s health system and the three oxygen generation units that we are sending today are each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute,” NI Health Minister Robin Swann, said. He added, “I sincerely hope this equipment goes some way to easing the pressure and pain the country is currently experiencing.”