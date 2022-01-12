COVID-19: Current Composition Of Vaccines May Need To Be Updated, Warn Experts

As the ‘highly mutated’ Omicron variant increases worldwide, an expert group designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) noted on Tuesday that the current COVID-19 vaccinations may need to be upgraded to ensure their sustained efficacy against Omicron and other future variations. The remark came from the WHO Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition, formed in September 2021, UN reported.

The members of the group have advocated for "urgent and broad access" of the existing vaccinations internationally, both for protection and to prevent the introduction of new variants of concern or VOCs. As per the UN, the 18 experts are working on developing a framework to evaluate incoming VOC evidence "in the context of criteria that would trigger a recommendation to change COVID-19 vaccine strain composition and will advise WHO on updated vaccine compositions, as required.”

The current composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be changed: Experts

Furthermore, the experts have claimed that the COVID vaccines that have a strong impact on the disease and transmission and prevent severe illnesses and mortality are required and should be created. They stated that until and unless such vaccine doses are available, and as the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolves, the current formulation and composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be changed. The Technical Advisory Group will explore changing the vaccine's formulation to ensure that doses continue to fulfil WHO requirements, including protection against severe illness, and to increase vaccine-induced safety.

As per the UN report, vaccines must be "based on genetically and antigenically close" strains to circulating variations. Further, COVID vaccines must also defend against severe illness and mortality and be more efficient against infection, reducing viral transmission and the need for strict public health and social policies.

The expert group has urged the COVID-19 vaccine makers to create and submit information about the performance of existing and Omicron-specific vaccines, which will help influence any decisions about vaccine composition adjustments that may be necessary. The expert panel even stated that whilst the Omicron strain is fast expanding worldwide, SARS-CoV-2 evolution is projected to continue, and the new COVID-19 variant Omicron is unlikely to be the ultimate VOC.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock