COVID-19: Dancers 'say Thank You' To Frontline Workers Through Virtual Ballet

Opera dancers in Paris have released a heart-warming video performing ballet steps in the confinement of their homes to pay tribute to the first responders and health care professionals during the coronavirus pandemic. In the 4 minutes 40-second clip, titled “Say thank you” produced by the French film director Cédric Klapisch, at least 40 performers converge virtually on the platform in their dance ensembles grooving on the popular rhythms giving tributes to the healthcare workers.

Posting the video online, the Paris Opera wrote in the caption, “This spontaneous initiative is the result of the intentions to express deep gratitude and support to all those who work with dedication and courage to protect us.” The video compiles the initiative of three of the prominent dance academies namely the Orchestra, the Choirs, and the Ballet, as the artists express their gratitude via music.

The clip has amassed over 28k views and more than 1.4k likes as users call it “a powerful display of emotions”. “A beautiful moment of emotion, thank you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Caregivers protect us and try to save a life whenever possible, but you give us reasons to live, Thank you as well,” wrote another.

Read: Video Tribute Honors Oklahoma Bombing Victims Amid Outbreak

Read: TikTok Video Takes Internet By Storm For Its 'peculiar Detail', Watch

Message de remerciement par les artistes de l’Opéra de Paris : cette initiative spontanée est le fruit de leur volonté d’exprimer leur profonde gratitude et leur soutien à tous ceux qui travaillent avec dévouement et courage pour nous protéger.



Voici la vidéo du Chœur. pic.twitter.com/IcBMw2roG0 — Opéra de Paris (@operadeparis) April 14, 2020

Message of "positivity"

Earlier, in a similar incident, Russian dancers from Mikhailovsky Theatre released a video of themselves performing "self-isolation ballet" at home to engage the fans online. The video was shared by Russia's oldest opera and ballet houses based in St. Petersburg where ballet artists, Don Quixote and Giselle, performed to convey a message of positivity amid the global health emergency. Theatre's principal dancer, Ivan Vasiliev, told an international media outlet that life was tough at the moment with people in the confinement, therefore, a good mood and a sense of humour could save the world.

Read: Justin Bieber's Covers Of Famous Songs Sung By Different Artists; See Videos

Read: Video Of Puppy Receiving Compliment In An ‘adorable’ Manner Leaves Netizens Awestruck