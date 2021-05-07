COVID-19 Death Toll More Than Double Of Official Record Across Globe: IHME Report

The death toll registered due to the COVID-related complications among the patients is more than double what has been officially listed by the countries, a new report by the University of Washington, DC’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has found. As per the estimates, nearly 6.9 million people have succumbed to respiratory disease, whereas the official world meter data has recorded 3,272,228 total deaths worldwide. The discrepancy is the figures have occurred as the countries have only counted deaths at the hospitals and mostly those that had taken the COVID-19 RT-PCR diagnosis. While the deaths that occurred at homes, senior home care facilities, etc have gone unreported. estimation of total mortality due to COVID-19 heavily relied on testing capacity across the different countries, the report stated, adding that the fatalities in long-term care facilities in rich nations have mostly gone unregistered despite that there were mounting casualties.

“In countries, such as Ecuador, Peru, and the Russian Federation, the discrepancy between reported deaths and analyses of death rates compared to expected death rates, sometimes referred to as ‘excess mortality,’ suggests that the total COVID-19 death rate is many multiples larger than official reports,” IHME said in a report.

The analysis was based on six drivers are All deaths directly related to COVID-19 infection; increase in mortality due to no or delayed health care; the increase in mortality due to mental health disorders; reduction in mortality due to decreases in injuries; the reductions in mortality due to reduced transmission; and the reductions in mortality due to chronic conditions. The report took into account all these factors to correctly estimate the total COVID-19 mortality across the globe. Analysts compared the mortality recorded with the expected death rate and factors that may have influenced those figures.

[The top countries with the highest numbers of total COVID-19 deaths, March 2020 to May 2021. Credit: IHME]

Low level of testing, reduced vaccination 'surged mortality'

The independent health research organization’s data has also been cited by the US White House and has been referred by the public health officials for the previous diseases. The report outlines the low level of testing access in different countries worldwide. "If you don't test very much, you're most likely to miss COVID deaths," Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation told journalists at a briefing. “Deaths that are directly due to COVID-19 are likely underreported in many locations, particularly in settings where COVID-19 testing is in short supply,” IHME warned. In fact, the report mentioned that the direct COVID-19 deaths may be much higher than the estimated excess deaths because deaths due to some other causes have declined during the pandemic. The report also attributed the high cause-specific mortality to the reduced vaccination rates and reduced births in hospitals.