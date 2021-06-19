COVID-19: Delta Variant Becoming Globally Dominant, Says Top WHO Scientist

Having warned earlier that the COVID-19 herd immunity is highly unlikely in 2021 the WHO’s top scientist has now expressed concern over the delta variant, first identified in India, becoming the dominant variant of the disease worldwide. The highly virulent strain of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the Alpha variant, or the UK variant, and is of the most dangerous lineage of the virus that has spread to at least 70 countries.

On Friday, World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said at a news conference that because of its significantly increased transmissibility the delta variant is now on the way to becoming the dominant variant worldwide. She added, that scientists still need more data on the variant, including its impact on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

The WHO chief scientists also expressed concern about the German company CureVac’s failed trials after the jab proved to be only 47 percent effective in a clinical trial with 40,000 participants. The company cited the spread of the variants as the reason for reduced protection from the vaccine. With mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna giving 90 percent above efficacy rate, Swaminathan stated that WHO expected robust protection from the CureVac’s candidate.

“Just because it’s another mRNA vaccine, we cannot presume all mRNA vaccines are the same, because each one has a slightly different technology,” Swaminathan said at the press conference.

Speaking at the WHO Geneva headquarters, WHO’s chief scientist called the pandemic situation “dynamic” adding that there was now an increased number of variants circulating. The delta strain was labelled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, last month. The UK has reported a steep surge in infections with delta variant, meanwhile, Germany's top public health official predicted that the hypervirulent strain would soon become dominant despite the vaccination rate.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson deferred the planned lifting of public-health restrictions by four weeks due to the sudden spike of the B.1.617.2 variant cases. The delta variant now accounts for more than 60 percent of new cases in the UK, surpassing alpha strain first detected in the country last year. Moscow has also recently registered a record number of cases of the delta variant. “The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility,” Swaminathan said at a press conference. The delta variant appears to be evading vaccines more easily, although the fully jabbed individuals may have significant protection.

In the US, this variant now accounts for 10 percent of new cases, up from 6 percent last week. Urging the Americans to get fully vaccinated, the CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ as he provided reassurance stating that as worrisome as the delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, the vaccines work. Meanwhile, separately, during an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, stated that the delta strain is headed to become the dominant strain in the US and is likely to “spike a new epidemic” by fall.

WHO tracking 'delta plus' variant

WHO officials had earlier cautioned that the variant B.1.617.2 is likely to cause more severe symptoms, although more reattach is needed in that area. Meanwhile, the global health agency is also actively tracking the recently emerged “delta plus” variant. The current variant of interest, Delta Plus is a highly virulent mutation of the Delta virus that has been detected in India. The strain has been circulating in Europe since March.