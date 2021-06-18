COVID-19 Disrupted Normal Modes Of Working, Socialising, Travelling Among US Youth: Survey

A recent study revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted normal modes of working, socialising, dining and travelling among youth in the US. A survey published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on June 17 showed that the potential behaviour of US adults have changed after the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. As per the study, the pandemic has disrupted normal lives, however, the degree to which reinvented modes of living and working would persist after the pandemic subsides remains unclear.

Deborah Salon and colleagues conducted a national survey of 7,613 US adults between July and October 2020. They asked the American youth about pre-pandemic, pandemic-era, and expected post-pandemic behaviours pertaining to telecommuting, restaurant patronage, air travel, online shopping, transit use, car commuting, use of walking and biking, and home location. The results of the survey indicated an expected rise in online grocery shopping, a rise in walking and biking, a decline in restaurant patronage and decreased demand for air travel, especially for business.

Post-pandemic life will feature behavioural changes

The authors of the survey said that the results suggest that post-pandemic life will feature behavioural changes that linger from the COVID-19 era and carry potential policy implications. They revealed that the survey showed an increase in expected telecommuting from 13 per cent before the pandemic to 26 per cent after the pandemic. Further, it was also noted that while the air travel demand dropped 95 per cent at the height of the pandemic, the data suggested that more than 40 per cent of business travellers expect to travel less frequently post-pandemic.

Approximately half expected to continue to purchase grocery online at least a few times a month post-pandemic, but nearly 90 per cent of them also expect to shop in-store for groceries at least a few times a month. The survey also revealed that among all US residents, 30 per cent expect to shop grocery online at least a few times a month post-pandemic, up from 21 per cent pre-pandemic. Socialising behaviour, on the other hand, has increased during the pandemic. 30 per cent of US resident also plan to take walks more frequently than they did before the pandemic and nearly 15 per cent plan to bike more.

(With inputs from ANI)

