COVID-19: Eight Elderly Workers At German Care Home Overdosed On Vaccine

Eight elderly workers at a German care home were mistakenly inoculated with five times the recommended dose of Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine, local authorities said on December 28. As per the ANI report, the incident took place on Sunday in the northeastern city of Stralsund in the Vorpommern-Ruegen district and the district chief Stefan Kerth said in a statement that he ‘deeply regretted’ the mishap and informed that it was the result of an “individual mistake”. He also hoped that the affected people do not develop severe reactions.

"I deeply regret the incident. This single event is the result of an individual mistake. I hope that all those affected will not develop serious side-effects," he said.

As most nations across the world have either received the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine or have started administering it on citizens starting with most vulnerable people, the people who received an unusually high dosage of the drug in Germany were aged between 66 and 82. As per reports, the eight individuals were sent home as soon as the mistake was identified. While four of them reportedly developed flu-like symptoms, they were also hospitalised for further observation.

Germany held first vaccinations on December 26

The mishap was reported from the German care home on Sunday when the nation had started rolling out its first COVID-19 vaccine shots on Saturday just hours after it received the first shipment. As per reports, the local authorities had acted a day ahead of the official date set by the European Union (EU) officials for starting the vaccine programme on the same day across the 27 member states.

The first person in Germany to be immunised with Pfizer’s vaccine was nursing home resident, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla. It was on Sunday when the first mobile vaccination teams had started immunising people across the nation mainly across the retirement and nursing homes and hospitals. People above the age of 80 along with the caregivers were prioritised.

