COVID-19: Fear Of Second Outbreak Forces Some Regions In China Back Into Lockdown

As the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, China’s Wuhan, is seeing fresh cases of the deadly virus, the authorities are plunging back around 108 million people back under lockdown. With the new and growing cluster of infections and an abrupt reversal of the re-opening taking place, cities in Jilin province have reportedly cut off trains and buses, shut schools and quarantined tens of thousands of people. While people believed that the nations’ epidemic was over, the new set of cases and the strict measures have dismayed many.

Although the cluster on new infections is not spreading as rapidly as it did back in December, however, China’s swift and powerful reaction reflects its fear of a second wave after it curbed the virus’ spread at a great economic and social cost. According to an international media outlet, the government of Shulan said that they would put in place its strictest measures yet to contain the virus. The authorities reportedly said that the residential compounds with confirmed or suspected cases will be closed off, with only one person from each family allowed to leave to purchase essentials for two hours every two days.

READ: China's Woes Mount; Tibet Joins Taiwan & Hong-Kong Questions As US Asks For Panchem Lama

As per reports, several cities in China have again halted deliveries and also banned anti-fever medication at drugstores to prevent people from hiding their symptoms. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration is also taking visible steps to stop the spread of the virus in the northeast. The pressure to contain the deadly infection is even greater this time as China’s annual political meetings is scheduled to commence this week in Beijing after being delayed from their usual March date.

READ: Trump Tells WHO It Has No Future Lest It Show Independence From China; Explodes In Letter

China ramps up testing campaign

Meanwhile, as China ramped up a testing campaign to detect the asymptomatic cases, health safety among the 11 million residents of Wuhan was at risk. As per reports, citizens converged on open-air test sites at clinics and other facilities, therefore, contracting the disease at such sites became of primary concern. Many said, though, that they supported the voluntary campaign, however, feared they could be infected.

As early as last weekend, Wuhan health authorities resort to mass test, trace, isolate after central Chinese city's first cluster of new infections emerged since country suspended lockdown on April 8. As per state media reports, the fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded among people who had previously shown no symptoms of the disease. Hence, the authorities in the Wuhan, Hubei province, launched a citywide stringent search operation for asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, aiming to gauge the level of COVID-19 risk and eliminate the cluster transmissions.

(Image: AP)

READ: China: Four Killed, 23 Injured As 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Yunnan Province

READ: China Reports 23 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Including 1 In Wuhan