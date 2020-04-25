COVID-19: France Reports 1,645 New Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 159,828

France recorded 1,645 new cases of coronavirus on April 24 making it the fourth worst-hit nation in the world. As of now, a total of 1,59,828 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection that infected 2,831,915 across the world. Out of the total infected in France, nearly 43,493 have recovered. However, despite rising numbers, French officials have claimed that the number of patients in hospitals and ICUs were declining.

In France, a total of 22,245 people have died since the pandemic first began there in January and a total of 4,870 people are in serious condition. The European nation has been on lockdown for nearly five weeks now, however, the Emmanuel Macron led government aims to lift some confinement measures from May 11. The deadly virus has spiralled up to infect over 1,225,420 across Europe.

Speaking to international media, a top media official Jerome Solomon said that despite rising tolls, the number of people admitted in hospitals has shown a decline. Earlier this week, the country’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe reportedly said that the fall in the number of people in the intensive care units (ICU) was one of the “encouraging signs” that pressures on the hospitals were easing.

France's aid package

This comes as the French government, on April 25, announced a “historic” 7-billion-euro ($7.6-billion) aid package to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. Speaking on national television TF1, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire pledged 4 billion euros of loan guarantees and 3 billion euros of direct loans to “save our national airline.”

In exchange for the bailout, Le Maire said the government would set conditions of profitability and more environmentally sustainable, less polluting policies. He said the government is not currently considering nationalizing Air France. The government is also considering a 5-billion-euro loan guarantee for carmaker Renault, Le Maire said. The Dutch government also was expected to announce an aid package for Air France’s Dutch partner carrier, KLM, international media reported.

(Image Credits: AP)