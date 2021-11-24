COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated Travellers Are Allowed In These Nations; Here's The List

Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, countries have started allowing foreigners to travel to their country. The latest country that has decided to open its borders for international travellers is New Zealand. The New Zealand government on Wednesday, 24 November, announced that it would be reopening its border to the world in the coming months. The government has announced that it will permit the displaced residents to return to the country from January 2022 and tourists from April 2022.

US

The United States opened its borders for foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on 8 November. According to the new rules, the government has allowed fully vaccinated international visitors to enter the US irrespective of the reason for travel. The US authorities have allowed people from India and many other countries to enter the country.

UK

The UK government has allowed fully vaccinated individuals from India to travel to their country. Passengers inoculated with both the doses of vaccines need to book and pay for a COVID-19 test that will be taken before the end of day 2 in England.

Australia

The Australian government has announced that students, skilled workers and travellers on working vacations will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports from 1 December, according to AP. The people are no more required to seek exemptions from a travel ban. Vaccinated travellers will be able to arrive without quarantining in New South Wales and Victoria.

Canada

Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, the direct flights from India to Canada have resumed again, as per the Canadian government website. Passengers that can enter Canada need to have pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from the Genestrings Laboratory and the travellers need to perform the test within 18 hours before their scheduled departure. Alternatively, travellers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 can show a positive molecular test issued by a certified laboratory in India. The date of the collection must be between 14 and 180 days before their scheduled departure to Canada.

Maldives

Maldives have reopened its borders for international travellers from all the countries, as per CNN. Tourists visiting Maldives need to show a negative PCR test within 92 hours prior to departure.

Singapore

Singapore will allow fully vaccinated travellers from India from 29 November. Fully vaccinated travellers from India under VTL category need not be quarantined, however, they need to undergo COVID-19 testing. The Singapore Health Ministry will later notify the rules regarding the non-vaccinated category.

Thailand

Thailand has allowed people from India to enter their country from 1 November. Visitors need to be fully vaccinated and must have an RTPCR test report issued not more than 72 hours before travelling.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates had opened its borders for Indian travellers ahead of the Expo 2020 trade fair, who are required to show a negative COVID-19 test report issued within 48 hours, as per ANI.

Germany

German government has allowed travellers from India to visit their country. Fully vaccinated travellers can enter Germany if they present proof of recovery from COVID-19, negative COVID-19 test report or full COVID-19 vaccination proof.

Travellers from India who plan to visit the countries need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The people also need to show COVID-19 test results. Countries have also kept a timeline of testing for people. For eg. UAE has kept a timeline of 48 hours while Maldives has kept it at 92 hours.

(With Inputs from ANI, AP)

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image