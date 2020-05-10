COVID-19: Global Cases Cross 4 Million, Death Toll At 280,443

Over 4 million global confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded as of May 10, while 280,443 fatalities have emerged so far, according to a tally. At least 1,347,309 people have tested positive in the US as the country accounts for 80,037 deaths in total, respectively. In a rare inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19, at least 3 children have also died in the state of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press briefing.

According to reports, a syndrome that resembled the symptoms of the Kawasaki disease while also testing kids positive for COVID-19 has been spreading across the US and several other European countries. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom reportedly overtook Italy and recorded the highest death toll related to the novel coronavirus across Europe, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released weekly. At least 215,260 have been infected with the COVID-19 disease, the death toll jumping to 31,587, surpassing that of Italy. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been mulling over the easing the coronavirus restrictions, opposition leader Keir Starmer told the press that he was supportive of any kind of lockdown extension, according to media reports.

Second wave of infection feared

With over 218,268 cases of the virus, Italy eased the lockdown restrictions as Italians were seen swimming in the sea for the first time since the lockdown was lifted, as per media reports. Although, beaches in the Lazio region were off-limits under orders from local mayors to avoid large gatherings, in Ladispoli, surfers were witnessed paddling to the waves. Further, no new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in each Spain and France, and no new fatalities were registered from the COVID-19 disease, media reports confirmed.

Meanwhile, the WHO’s European office warned that the continent is “in the grip” of the pandemic as the region that accounts for 46 percent of total global cases, and 63 percent of deaths begins to open economy, as per media reports. Speaking about the reduction in the ‘rate of infection’, Dr. Hans Kluge said, “We must monitor this positive development very closely.” He added, “The region remains very much in the grip of this pandemic, this virus is unforgiving. We must remain vigilant, persevere, and be patient, ready to ramp up measures as and when needed,” he said.

(Image Credit: AP)