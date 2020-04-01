COVID-19: Global Death Toll Crosses 42,000, Total Confirmed Cases At 859,327

The global confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus surged to over 859,327, and the death toll stands at 42,326 worldwide as of April 1, according to Worldometer. Over 178,101 have recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals. The United States, which surpassed China as the world’s most affected country so far has reported over 188,578 cases, whereas Italy, the second-worst hit country with the highest global death toll confirmed 105,792 infections till now and over 12,428 fatalities from the deadly COVID-19 disease.

According to reports, countries across the world have taken sweeping measures to stem the spread of the virus contagion by imposing lockdown and total movement restrictions to flatten the curve. For instance, Australia and New Zealand announced a ban on all foreign nationals entering the country, while travellers including the returning citizens were enforced to go under 14-day mandatory quarantine, effective March 19. The protocol has led to a 9 percent slowdown in the rate of the novel coronavirus cases in Australia as of March 31.

Read: Coronavirus: Why Italy Has Such A High Rate Of Fatalities From COVID-19

Read: With More Infections Than China, Spain Tightens Lockdown

The health officials in Australia, however, maintained that despite the declining trend people have to be complacent with the lockdown protocols and social distancing. The state authorities declared that those flouting the quarantine measures will be imposed with hefty fines and potential prison terms. All non-essential movements across Australia remain restricted, and the public facilities shuttered to combat the disease spread, confirmed media reports. No assembly of more than 2 people was allowed.

Italy extends lockdown

The second-worst hit from the pandemic, with death toll highest in the world, Italy, announced earlier on March 26 that it will extend the lockdown from the previous April 3 deadline. Spain, meanwhile, surpassed China in the global death toll, becoming second to Italy with people infected throughout 20 regions. The cases in Spain spiked by 50 per cent on a single day, March 8 alone as per the reports, as the country now witnessed an overall above the average mortality rate of 4 percent.

Read: Coronavirus: Spain Registers A Record Single-day death Toll of 849 in 24 Hours

Read: South Korea: Coronavirus Survivors Battling Social Stigma, Discrimination