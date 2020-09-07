COVID-19 Global Death Toll Surpass 880,000, Total Cases Soar To  26,951,838

The total number of COVID-19 deaths has surpassed 880,000 on Sunday, September 6, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus tally. As per the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data by JHU the total number of coronavirus cases has reached more than 26,951,838. The US remains the worst-hit country by the pandemic with cases soaring up to 6,262,989 and fatalities at 188,711.

Brazil has recorded 4,123,000 cases and 126,203 deaths while India reported the world's third most cases and deaths, which stood at 4,113,811 and 70,626 respectively. Mexico, Britain, Italy and France each recorded more than 30000 fatalities.

The toll of COVID-19 deaths in the Middle East crossed the 50,000 mark as the pandemic continues to spread in the region. According to reports, the count is based on official numbers provided by health authorities across the region; however, the total numbers might be underreported as testing remains limited in the war-torn nations like Libya and Yemen.

In the World Health Organisation's latest epidemiological update which was issued on August 24, it said that the novel coronavirus continues to expand. However, the rise in cases and deaths has decreased globally except for southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean regions. According to the update, the United States of America remains the hardest-hit region.

According to the reports, the cases in Europe have drastically increased over the last three weeks. As a result of this, the economy has dropped again. Companies in Europe are cutting jobs for a sixth consecutive month, though not by as much as in April, with layoffs biggest in the manufacturing sector. Experts have said that the outlook for the economy is closely tied to the number of reported coronavirus cases and whether a second wave of outbreaks will keep schools from reopening and restrict shops, restaurants and other businesses from operating. However, a decrease of as less as 1 per cent was reported in the recent week. Also, the number of deaths continue to decrease across the continent.

Russia's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Tuesday as authorities reported 4,729 new cases.Russia has lifted most lockdown restrictions in the majority of the country's regions.

