COVID-19: Global Fundraising Meeting Raises $6.9 Billion, Leaders Call For Solidarity

A global fundraising meet, which aimed to fight COVID-19, has raised 6.15 billion Euros from US, European Commission, numerous countries. The televised summit was part of a joint initiative by EU executive and advocacy groups. Many global celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Justin Beiber, Usher, Chloe X Halle also participated in the event.

The commission has reportedly announced that the money would reportedly be used for COVID-19 tests, treatment and vaccines in addition to aiding the poor and marginalised communities. The commission was headed by Ursula von der Leyen who said that it was crucial that everyone who needs it, should have access to the vaccine.

The Commission, together with the European Investment Bank pledged 4.9 billion euros ($5.50 billion), the United States $545 million, Germany 383 million euros, Canada C$300 million and Qatar $10 million. According to reports, forty governments took part in the summit.

‘Stress test for solidarity'

Speaking to international media reporters, Leyen later said that she was trying to convince rich nations to reserve the vaccine not only for themselves but also low and middle-income countries. She was later joint by UK PM Boris Johnson who said that it was the moral duty of the world leaders to provide the vaccine to all. Joining them was French President Emmanuel Macron who said that ‘let’s continue moving together’.

This comes as the coronavirus pandemic which emerged in China last year has now spiralled out to infect 99,85,425 and kill 4,98,895 across the world. Meanwhile, Daniel Andrews, premier of Australia's Victoria has said that putting COVID-19 out is ‘challenging’. He further said that, however, containing the deadly virus is something that the state can do and therefore test and trace is the most effective thing to do. While the country eased lockdown restrictions, several officials last week complained that 30 per cent of returning travellers refused a COVID-19 test. In a bid to curb the spread any further, Andrews said that travellers returning have to get themselves tested as it is ‘mandatory procedure’.

Image credit: AP