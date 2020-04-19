COVID-19: Haiti Has 60 Ventilators For A Population Of 11 Mn People

Haiti is the most vulnerable country in the Americas with just 60 ventilators available for nearly 11 million people. According to reports, Haiti's already collapsing healthcare system is not prepared to tackle the deadly coronavirus outbreak as experts from the country believe that more ventilators and PPE kits would be required in order to do so. The government of Haiti recently attempted to buy medical equipment from Cuba, but experts fear that it is not enough.

As per reports, around 60 per cent of Haiti's population lives below the poverty line making it one of the most vulnerable countries not just in the Americas but in the entire world. Haiti has been placed under a national emergency since March after two confirmed cases of coronavirus came into light. Media reports suggest that the lockdown has not been fully successful as people were seen roaming out on the streets. But given that the large population lives below the poverty line, closing down the entire economy would have made things even worst as it would have become impossible for Haitians to put food on the table.

According to data by worldometer, Haiti has so far recorded 44 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which three people have lost their lives. There are currently 41 active infections in the country with no recovered patients. Haitians are also at high risk because a large population suffers from diabetes and other health complications which makes them even more prone to virus contraction.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.34 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,60,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Currently, the United States, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom are the most affected countries in the world with a recorded death toll of 14,000 and above.

(Image Credit: AP)

