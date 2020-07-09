COVID-19 Pandemic Has Plunged The World Of Work Into 'unprecedented Crisis': ILO

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the globe, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) chief Guy Ryder said that the pandemic has plunged the world of work into ‘unprecedented crisis’. With the soaring number of new infections daily, the global leaders a the ILO summit called for a comprehensive approach to counter the impact of the deadly pandemic. At the Global Summit, the leaders examined issues that included countering the economic and social impact of the crisis.

"This pandemic has shown everyone the real meaning of work. Today, we must strengthen our commitment to work together to recover quickly from the crisis," @GuyRyder, @ilo DG on Global Leaders' Day.#ILOSummit pic.twitter.com/VZCaymzavX — ILO Africa (@ILOAfrica) July 8, 2020

READ: UK Government To Pay £1,000 Bonus For Bringing Staff Back From Furlough

While addressing the summit, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cleared that the unprecedented crisis is not a choice between health or jobs and the economy. Guterres said that all the three aspects are ‘interlinked’ and added that ‘the world will either win on all fronts or fail on all fronts’. The UN Secretary-General highlighted the need for decent jobs to fuel COVID-19 recovery and told the leaders that they are essential to global efforts to ‘build back better’ after the pandemic.

Guterres said, “Together, we can emerge from this crisis stronger, with decent jobs and a brighter, more equal and greener future for all”.

READ: Biden Slams Trump's Leadership Record

14% drop in working hours

According to data from the ILO, the pandemic has led to a 14 per cent drop globally in working hours during the second quarter of the year. It has also exposed the extreme vulnerability of millions of workers and businesses worldwide. With such unprecedented crisis, the UN chief pointed out that several countries are just entering the worst days of the pandemic, while others are struggling to open up their economies amid the threat of a resurgence in cases.

While Guterres said that no country can solve the crisis alone, World health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world had a special duty to protect the millions of healthcare workers at the front line of the crisis and suffering increasing cases of infection and death. He said that together the world has a ‘duty to protect those who protect us’.

(Image: AP)

READ: Melbourne, Parts Of Victoria Begin Second Lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Top US Doctor Fauci Cautiously Optimistic Over Vaccine Development By Early 2021