COVID-19: Hong Kong Tightens Entry Rules For US, India & 15 Others; Quarantine Now 21 Days

In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Hong Kong will impose COVID-appropriate measures for travellers arriving from the United States, India, and 15 other countries namely the US, France, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Greece, Iran, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania and Turkey. Now, travellers arriving in Hong Kong will have to stay in quarantine for 21 days. This recent development came after a worker who had returned to Hong Kong from the US tested positive for COVID-19 despite being inoculated with both the doses of vaccine and his tests showing positive results for antibodies.

Hong Kong extends the quarantine period for international travellers to 21 days

A rise in COVID-19 cases in the country due to the Delta variant has forced the Hong Kong government to once again reimpose strict COVID-19 measures. The new guidelines will now restrict international travellers' entry into the country until they complete 21 days of quarantine. There is a rule of 14 days of mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers coming from Australia, and 7 days of mandatory quarantine for travellers coming from New Zealand.

The resurgence of COVID cases and the spread of deadly Delta variant in other countries have escalated concerns to the government. From the beginning, Hong Kong has remained strict regarding the implications of COVID-19 measures in the country. Notably, the country's "zero-COVID" strategy has also been a driving force behind keeping COVID cases low. Hong Kong authorities had earlier imposed strict border restrictions and banned flights from countries that were at high risk of COVID-19. However, to a larger extent, the country has successfully avoided community spread. Meanwhile, Hong Kong is also preparing to re-open its border with mainland China.

COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong

In the last two months, the city had recorded zero COVID-19 cases within the local community, until a 43-year-old construction worker with no travel history was found to have antibodies in his blood test report. The 43-year old was fully vaccinated. This blood sample showing COVID-19 antibodies shows that he must have been infected some time ago. The COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong are low compared to the rest of the world. So far, the country has recorded 12,037 coronavirus infection cases along with 212 fatalities.

IMAGE: PTI