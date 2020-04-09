COVID-19: Horse-drawn Carriages Used For Delivering Food To Elderly In Vienna

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, horse-drawn carriages that were a staple of street life in the Austrian capital of Vienna have been sidelined because of a drop in the number of tourists. According to reports, they are now helping deliver food to the elderly. The carriages that were a popular tourist attraction are taking part in a delivery scheme set up by the InterContinental Hotel.

Lifeline for the elderly

As per reports, the hotel itself was hit severely by the lockdown measures that were implemented in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In the absence of guests, the hotel has been producing 200-300 meals a day for elderly and senior citizens in the city's central districts.

The deliveries are made by volunteers that use all types of vehicles, even horse-drawn carriages. According to reports, the scheme by the hotel has been a lifeline for its elderly recipients. InterContinental general director Brigitte Trattner has claimed that drivers of horse-drawn carriages were the first to step up and volunteer for the scheme, followed by car drivers and cyclists.

As per reports, the hotel plans on continuing the scheme till April 13 after which the meals will be distributed to the staff at the Rudolfstiftung hospital, which is also nearby.

The first Fiaker (horse-drawn carriage) I have seen in Vienna for a month. This one seems to be delivering ready meals #onlyinVienna @OnlyInGuides #coronavirusVienna. For more #ViennaWritingInspiration see my https://t.co/rlTqiLpyzt blog - fresh posts every week pic.twitter.com/vjgLAo95DA — Robert Pimm Vienna Author (@RobertPimm) April 4, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,505 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,783 people. Out of the total infections, 330,590 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

