COVID 19: Hospitals Rapidly Fill Up As New Mutant Of Delta Variant Spreads In Nepal

With the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, Nepal has once again reopened the temporary shelters for patients. The increasing number of COVID cases in Nepal has forced the hospital management to establish an extension of the COVID ward outside the hospital premises. The sudden rise in COVID cases has escalated fear among citizens and hospitals. With the looming threat of the third wave, hospital management has started preparing for the worst.

The director of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in the capital Kathmandu, Dr. Anup Bastola told ANI, "With the ease of prohibitory orders, people have continued to flout safety measures. Upon being so, the number of cases is soaring high; the previous order has played an important role in flattening the curve and now it is gradually surging up the graph. Eventually, the number of patients in the hospital is constantly rising along with the number of infections".

Hospital conditions in Nepal

As of August 4, 2021, out of 100 beds, 35 are occupied by fresh COVID cases at Sukraraj Tropical hospital. Meanwhile, out of 28 ICU beds, 22 are filled with severe COVID cases—similar is the scenario at other hospitals in the city. Teaching hospitals are also witnessing huge COVID patient admissions. As many as 95 beds have been occupied out of 145 general beds, along with 11 ICU beds are filled out of 35 ICU beds, and out of 33, a total of 18 ventilator services are engaged with patients.

The Patan Hospital and Armed Police Force (APF) Hospital are also witnessing a similar situation. All the beds are being occupied by COVID patients and the hospital management is getting exhausted.

COVID situation in Nepal

Nepal is one of the worst-hit COVID-19 countries. The country is witnessing a steep hike in COVID cases, but this time it is more dangerous. As per the official data, since 2020, out of 36,33,118 tests, around 7,09,027 people have been found to have the SARS-CoV2 virus in their bodies.

A day ago, the Himalayan nation reported 2448 fresh infection cases, with 1994 recoveries followed by 24 deaths. In the last week, the country has reported the highest number of COVID cases after the devastating second wave. According to experts, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is believed to be highly contagious and is consistently spreading across the community.

Doctor's take on Nepal's current situation

Dr Bastola explained and warned about the danger of the third wave. He said, "Highly contagious, the Delta variant of the virus invited the second wave. It brought the second wave of infection to Nepal. Prohibitory orders imposed at that time flattened the curve, but the virus is still spreading inside the community and, with the relaxation, people are rushing out of their homes, which has further increased infection. We are on the verge of intensifying cases of infection. A highly contagious virus is breeding amongst us. If we fail to adopt proper measures and follow rules, then it would invite a catastrophe".

Many countries have reported highly infectious Delta variant cases in their countries. Earlier, on July 27, Nepal confirmed the presence of a new mutation of the Delta variant, known as the Kappa variant (B.1.617.1). It also reported the presence of an Alpha (B.1.617.1) variant, and cases of Delta (B.1.617.2) were also reported.

Lockdown extended in Nepal till August 11

In order to curtail the spread of the deadly virus, a joint meeting of three district heads, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur, decided that restrictions in these districts will continue till August 11. Meanwhile, the administration has also urged people not to crowd and follow the COVID protocols and avoid gatherings.

(With Some ANI inputs)