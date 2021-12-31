COVID-19: How Are New Year's Eve Celebrations Impacted Globally Amid Omicron Scare?

As the world enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, many New Year celebrations have been challenged or muted as Coronavirus infections are rising due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Even some of the most iconic New Year’s celebrations will be somewhat restricted for the second time in a row, and in some nations, it would be for the third time. Medical experts across the globe have also cautioned people to stay away from crowded places in order to prevent exposure to the new variant which is now driving most of the new infections. However, it is noted that most of the symptoms caused by Omicron are mild.

How New Years Celebrations are impacted by COVID-19

France

The famous Paris fireworks display and festivities on the Champs-Elysees have been cancelled even though there is no curfew for New Year’s Eve. Night clubs across the nation are also shut down to stem the drastic growth of COVID-19 cases in the wake of the new variant.

Australia

Another famous event for New Year’s, the Sydney firework at the harbour is still going as planned. However, Sky News stated that spectators will be fewer than what is usually expected. Reportedly, most of the viewing areas of the fireworks will be capped by the council and they would require tickets. Last year, spectators were banned from the Sydney firework event as it came before the mass vaccination against COVID-19. However, this year, people are urged to wear masks where they are unable to properly socially distance themselves.

United States

The usually jam-packed New York Times Square celebrations are going ahead but that too will happen with smaller crowds than normal. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office stated that all attendees will be required to wear a mask. It is to note that US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci had advised that people should “stay away” from New Year’s Eve celebrations.

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health secretary Sajid Javid have cautioned the people over New Year’s Eve celebrations. Even the organisers of high-profile mass events, as per Sky News, have deemed the celebrations too risky. Both the Trafalgar Square party for 6,500 and the display around London Eye have been cancelled. Other events such as Edinburgh's famous Hogmanay festivities have been scrapped. While the nightclubs are closed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Johnson’s government has said that it would not introduce any restrictions before 31 December. Hence, nightclubs remain open in England.

Brazil

After previously being cancelled, Rio's fireworks on Copacabana Beach will be organised but the concert following the illuminations will not be held. It is to note that Brazil has one of the worst death tolls from the COVID-19 pandemic and has confirmed 77 Omicron cases.

Greece

This year, Greece will not witness any fireworks over Acropolis. Just this week, the Greek health minister Thanos Plevris announced fresh restrictions on the hospitality sector in a bid to stem the COVID-19 cases and brought forward the measures which were reportedly initially planned for early January. From Thursday evening, most of the public places including bars, nightclubs, and restaurants will close at midnight with no standing customers and no music.

Image: Unsplash/AP/Shutterstock