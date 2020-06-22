COVID-19 Lead To Unprecedented Job Crisis Worldwide: International Labour Organisation

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in its latest report said that almost all workers and businesses have been affected by lockdown measures imposed to prevent the coronavirus spread across the globe. The United Nations body said that 94 percent of the world's workers were living in countries with under some kind of lockdown measures in May 2020. The ILO said that some 1.25 billion workers – are employed in high-risk sectors, which is 38 percent of the world's total workforce.

Read: US: Hiring Rose In 46 States In May Yet Jobless Rates Still High

The report titled 'Policy Brief: The World of Work and COVID-19' has been prepared by the United Nations in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation and was published on June 19. The report warned that many of those people who have lost their jobs and livelihoods in recent months will not be able to re-enter labour markets any time soon. The report also stated that women are the hardest-hit by the decline in economic activity across the world.

Read: 612,000 UK Jobs Go Off Payrolls Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

"To soften the impact of the deepest global recession since the Second World War, governments and other key stakeholders, including the private sector, need to take coordinated, timely and sustained large-scale action. The UN Secretary-General has called for rescue packages equivalent to more than 10 percent of global gross domestic product. This will necessitate those budget revenues, expenditures and financing are re-examined, as well as contingent liabilities. No option should be excluded: reducing military spending, stepping up anti-corruption, tax reforms, solidarity funds, etc," the report stated.

Read: US: Justices Rule LGBT People Protected From Job Discrimination

UN Secretary-General's remark

"The world of work cannot and should not look the same after this crisis. It is time for a coordinated global, regional and national effort to create decent work for all as the foundation of a green, inclusive and resilient recovery," said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General. The Secretary-General has called for immediate support for at-risk workers, enterprises, jobs and incomes, to avoid closures, job losses and income decline.

Read: France Wants Answers From Macron Over Virus, Jobs And Racism

(Image Credit: AP)

