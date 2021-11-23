COVID-19 Impacted Mental Health Of Women And Young People The Most, Reveals Survey

Young people and women have taken the hardest psychological and financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a YouGov survey. It also stated that few people anywhere are considering changing their lives as a result of the impact the global health crisis had on their mental health. According to the annual YouGov-Cambridge Globaloism project, out of many people among the 27 nations that it surveyed, young people were consistently more likely than elders to experience the COVID-19 crisis which deteriorated their financial and mental health.

As per The Guardian report, in France, 47% of people aged 18 to 24 said the pandemic had affected their mental health and only 25% of those 55 or older. Several other nations in Europe and across the globe also showed a similar trend. In Germany, at least 38% of young people said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in late 2019 in China before spreading to the rest of the world, was harmful to their mental health as compared to 22% of older adults.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, the division of younger people to older adults was 42% to 19%, the same split in Spain and Italy was 51% to 39%, UK 50% to 25%, Australia 51% to 28% and in Mexico 41% to 18%. Comparable portions of young and older people said that they were concerned about the financial impact of the pandemic. As per the report, across several measures, women were also consistently more likely than men to report a bad impact from the global health crisis.

Women are more concerned of finances during a pandemic

In many nations, women were reported to be more concerned about personal finances, mental health and work stress than men. 55% in the UK said that their professional life was more stressful as compared to 36% of men. In Spain, the split was 42% to 60%. Only small portions of the total population in northern Europe and the English-speaking west said that the Coronavirus pandemic took a toll on their personal finances. These included 27% in France, 24% in Germany, 15% in Sweden, 22% in the UK, 29% in Australia and 27% in the United States.

(IMAGE: Unsplash)