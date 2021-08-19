COVID-19 Impacts Growth Outlook Across Different Economies In South East Asia: S&P Global

The S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said that the emerging southeast Asian economies are facing troubles in growth outlooks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency said that the persistent coronavirus waves are serving these economies with tough headwinds. The S&P also added that private consumption and services will be hit hardest due to the COVID waves.

Growth outlooks diminished by pandemic says S&P

Stressing on their observation, S&P Global Ratings said that the duration and severity of the pandemic have been more adverse than expected. As a result of this, “we are revising downward our 2021 growth expectations for several emerging Southeast Asia economies," the index agency said. S&P noted that the economies adapted to reduced mobility through the lockdown and thus managed to bring down costs. However, the longer duration of these restrictions is causing the economic costs to go up.

Meanwhile, International trade remains strong owing to the increased demand for goods as global economies open up. "A fresh slump in demand in emerging southeast Asia is hitting sectors that have already faced a challenging year," said Vishrut Rana, Asia Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings. "As the pandemic drags on, balance sheets will deteriorate for households, small and midsize enterprises, banks, and the wider economy, leading to more medium-run economic scarring," he added.

According to international reports, the policy settings across the region are likely to remain steady as Central banks are wary of easing further. The US Federal Reserve's next policy change is likely to ease policy from southeast Asian central banks, further raising chances of increasing capital outflows in the region. Meanwhile, core inflation and broader inflationary pressures are subdued due to the weakening domestic demand forcing the central banks to refrain from tightening policy further.

S&P revised 2021 growth forecast

S&P revised growth forecast for 2021 sees Thailand go lower to 1.1% from its June forecast of 2.8%. The 2021 growth forecast for the Philippines also lowered to 4.3% from 6% in June, and forecast growth of 7.7% in 2022 compared with an earlier forecast of 7.5%. Meanwhile, the growth forecast for Malaysia was lowered by the agency to 3.2% in 2021 from 4.1% earlier. The growth projection for Vietnam saw one of the biggest shifts as it came down to 4.8% in 2021, from its June projection of 7.3%.

