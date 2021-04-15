COVID-19: Improving Indoor Ventilation Can Help Tackle Airborne Transmission, Say Experts

Opening windows and effective ventilation can curb the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from spreading indoors, a new study published in the BMJ medical journal has found. Medical experts proposed Thursday that even as the SARS-CoV-2 has rapid airborne transmission, there is increasing evidence that the virus spreads more in poorly ventilated spaces, and opening windows can in fact lower the concentrations of the virus that may be circulating in the air, scientists said.

This small measure, which is effective in the likeness of wearing a face mask, has long been ignored during the pandemic, experts stated in the study. As the COVID-19 transmission rate increases with the mounting caseload, residents can ensure proper ventilation with outside air circulation that can help reduce the concentration of the virus contaminants. A stuffy room with poor air circulation meanwhile can accumulate and suspend viruses and other pathogens in the air for a significantly longer time. “Natural ventilation is a low-cost environmental control measure that is suited to many different areas in healthcare facilities,” the study said. It added, “People are much more likely to become infected in a room with windows that can’t be opened or lacking any ventilation system.”

"There's need for added emphasis on ventilation because the tiniest suspended particles can remain airborne for hours, and these constitute an important route of transmission," BMJ study purported.

According to the lead authors of the study, Julian Tang from the University of Leicester and Linsey Marr from Virginia Tech, allowing the windows to open and letting the outdoor air enter the enclosed spaces can help disperse the air-borne viral droplets that cause the COVID-19. The authors stressed that there was confusion around the clarity about the ‘droplet’ or ‘airborne' transmission. “Essentially, if you can inhale particles, regardless of their size or name, you are breathing in aerosols,” the lead researchers said. This can even happen in long-range, they said, adding that when close to someone, it is more likely to inhale airborne particles as the aerosols could be much more concentrated short range. “despite this, the role of aerosol transmission gets only a cursory mention in some infection control guidelines,” they said.

“Changing the room air is a widely used measure for infection prevention and control,” recommends Stephen Morse, an infectious disease researcher, and professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, separately. “It replaces any virus-contaminated air with clean air.”

Backing WHO recommendation

Opening windows for proper ventilation could be a significant measure at controlling the spread of the COVID-19, experts suggested. They also backed the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation at the start of the pandemic that said, good indoor ventilation improves indoor air quality (IAQ), which in turn reduces the risk of spread of COVID-19. This neglected measure is also important to curb spread specifically in health care facilities, non-residential and residential settings whenever a person is under home care or home quarantine.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)