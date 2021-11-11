COVID-19: India Logs 13,091 New Infections, 340 Deaths; Active Caseload Stands At 1,38,556

India's COVID-19 tally witnessed a jump on Thursday, November 11, with the country reporting 13,091 cases of infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The government reported 11,466 Coronavirus cases yesterday. On the other hand, compared to Wednesday, the number of daily infection-related deaths decreased on Thursday. On Thursday, 340 individuals died in the country due to Coronavirus, according to figures from the health ministry. On Wednesday, 460 people died from the COVID illness. According to official data, 4,62,189 persons have died so far as a result of Coronavirus infection.

COVID-19 | India reports 13,091 new cases and 340 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,38,556 ( lowest in 266 days): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/XJt294f9I1 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

However, the number of current cases in India has continued to drop. The active caseload is currently at 1,38,556, the lowest level in 266 days. Furthermore, the number of COVID-related recoveries has increased. According to the ministry's data, a total of 13,878 recoveries were made. According to government data, overall 3,38,00,925 persons in India have recovered from Coronavirus.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India executed 11,89,470 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. India has completed 61,99,02,064 COVID-19 tests in total.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

In terms of immunisation, the country has so far given out 110.23 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to health ministry officials, 79.2% of India's adult population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 37% of the country's 94 crore adult population receiving both doses. Uttar Pradesh leads the top five states in terms of dosages administered, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet with health ministers from all states and union territories on Thursday to discuss how to move forward with the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, which aims to ensure that all adults who have not received their first dose of COVID vaccine or are overdue for their second dose are vaccinated.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI