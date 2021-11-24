COVID-19: India Logs 9,283 New Cases, 437 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate At 98.33%

As per the data released on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 9,283 new cases of Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,35,763, while active cases fell to 1,11,481, the lowest level in 537 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll had risen to 4,66,584 with 437 new fatalities.

For the past 47 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 150 days. The active cases account for 0.32% of all infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Health Ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.33%, the highest since March 2020.

Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 2,103 cases. On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry stated that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the country has surpassed 118 crore. It was reported that over 68 lakh vaccine doses were delivered on Tuesday until 7 p.m. The nationwide immunisation campaign began on January 16, with healthcare personnel being the first to be vaccinated. Frontline staff have been vaccinated since February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 for persons over the age of 60 and those aged 45 and up who have certain co-morbid disorders. On April 1, all people over the age of 45 were given a vaccination. From May 1, the government decided to broaden its vaccination campaign by enabling anyone above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

