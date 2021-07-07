COVID-19: Indonesia Extends Nationwide Restrictions Amid Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Last Updated:

To curb the spread of deadly COVID-19, Indonesia on Wednesday expanded nationwide restrictions till July 20.

Indonesia has recorded 1,040 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is double the number of cases reported a week ago. As per the latest ministry data, around 34,379 new Covid-19 infections have escalated concerns among the citizens. To control the spread of the deadly virus, the Indonesian government has expanded nationwide restrictions till July 20. 

As per the latest guidelines issued, the government will impose restrictions on more than 10 cities, extending from Sumatra islands in the West to easternmost Papua. With an increase in the number of highly infectious Delta variant cases, various cities are being monitored closely.

Senior Minister Airlangga Hartarto said, "As cases are rising in other regions and we need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals, the government has decided to extend the restrictions until July 20."

The Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said the provinces in Sumatra and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo island, were being watched closely amid the rise in cases of the Delta variant, and nearly 8,000 new beds are being added in Greater Jakarta.



Currently, Indonesia is witnessing the most severe COVID-19 outbreak, the highly infectious Delta variant is worsening the situation in the country. With a growing number of new cases, hospitals and other medical facilities are slowly getting outnumbered. Being Southeast Asia's largest and most populated country, so far only 1.6 % of its more than 270 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Considering the need of the hour, the government has forced hospitals to set up makeshift treatment tents in their parking lots. As doctors and other medical workers are increasingly getting sick, which is creating a lot more pressure on patients.

COVID situation in Indonesia

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous nation, has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. The Health Ministry recorded 34,379 new cases, followed by 1,040 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded more than 2,284,000 cases, including 60,582 deaths.

Considering the current risk, the Indonesian government has urged the majority of non-essential employees to work from home, along with limiting shop and restaurants hours. 

