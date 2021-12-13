COVID-19: Indonesia To Start Immunising Children Aged 6-11 From Tuesday

Indonesia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged six to 11 years old from Tuesday, December 14, the country's health ministry informed in a statement released on December 13.

Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, acting Director-General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Health Ministry, informed that the vaccine programme will be implemented in stages. The first stage of immunisation will take place in provinces, districts, and cities, with vaccination coverage for dosage 1 exceeding 70% and vaccination coverage for the elderly above 60%.

Indonesia will be administering China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, which has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Sinovac vaccine doses totalling 6.4 million will be utilised until the end of December 2021, the Indonesian Health Ministry informed.

'We're strengthening herd immunity': Maxi Rein Rondonuwu

It should be mentioned here that non-Sinovac vaccines have been prioritised for older citizens. Starting next year, only paediatric doses of Sinovac will be used.

"This is being done to accelerate vaccinating everyone in Indonesia... we're strengthening herd immunity," Rondonuwu said on Sunday, adding that vaccines for children aged 6 to 11 will begin in the Greater Jakarta area.

According to government data, Indonesia has reported more than 4.2 million coronavirus infections, with cases among children and adolescents aged 0 to 18 accounting for 13% of overall infections.

In Asia, China has already begun immunising children aged three and up, while Cambodia gave its first immunisation jabs to youngsters aged six to 12 in September. Singapore announced last week that it would begin immunising youngsters aged five to 11 before the end of the year.

Approx 38% of country vaccinated

Indonesia has seen one of Asia's most severe COVID-19 outbreaks, but infections have decreased in recent months. Last month, the daily average of new coronavirus in Indonesia stood at roughly 400, much lower than the 40,000 it had recorded in July.

About 38% of the country's overall population of 270 million people has been completely immunised. Indonesia is also administering the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

According to Indonesia's Health Ministry, 163 additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,259,143. The death toll from coronavirus in the country has risen by seven to 143,936, according to the Ministry, while 184 more individuals have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,110,049.

(Image: AP)