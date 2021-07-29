COVID-19 Infections Rise As Delta Variant Spreads To 132 Countries: WHO

According to the United Nations, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported last week from July 19 to July 25 was over 3.8 million, up by 8% from the previous week. World Health Organisation (WHO) recently released new data that revealed a “substantial” increase in cases in the Americas and Western Pacific, with 30% and 25%, respectively.

During the preceding week, an average of roughly 540,000 cases was recorded globally per day, up from 490,000 cases per day the week before. More than 69,000 deaths were reported this week, up 21% from the prior week. The total number of illnesses and deaths reported worldwide is approximately 194 million and over 4 million, respectively. According to the WHO, the United States has reported the highest number of new cases in the last seven days, with more than half a million new infections, a shocking increase of 131 per cent. Brazil had 324,334 new cases, Indonesia 289,029, the United Kingdom 282,920, and India documented 265,836 new cases, according to WHO data.

Deaths increased by 20.6% in the past week

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's Covid-19 Technical Lead, stated, "in the last week, the number of Covid19 cases worldwide increased by about 6.5% and the number of deaths increased by about 20.6%. Last week, more than 69,000 people died. This is an absolute travesty because we can prevent deaths."

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 195,266,156 people over the world, resulting in 4.1 million fatalities. Approximately 3.7 billion vaccinations had been administered as of Monday. UN agencies have alpha variant in 182 countries, betas in 131 countries, gammas in 81 countries, and after reaching eight new countries last week, there are now 132 countries that have the Delta variant.

Some vaccines create larger neutralising antibody concentrations

In response to widespread concerns over vaccine efficacy against worrisome variants, the WHO stated that while studies have revealed a several-fold drop in neutralisation against variants, this does not always imply lower vaccine efficacy. The UN organisation explained the reasons by stating that there is currently no established neutralising threshold below which vaccines stop functioning. It also stated that some vaccines create larger neutralising antibody concentrations than others, so a reduction will likely have a lesser effect on vaccine efficacy.

