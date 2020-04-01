COVID-19: Iran's Azadi Tower Lights Up Messages Of Solidarity Amid Crisis

In a bid to showcase solidarity amid the ongoing crisis due to coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s iconic Azadi Tower projected the messages of ‘togetherness’ for the affected countries on March 31. After the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Empire State Building in New York, as the number of coronavirus infections in Iran spike to 44,605 with at least 2,898, Tehran Azadi Tower lit up at night with messages like “we stand together”, “we stand against coronavirus”, “we stay strong”. Iran called for solidarity and unity not only between its cities but also countries around the world who are combating with the pandemic.

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 42,300 lives worldwide as of April 1. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected at least 859,770 people. Out of the total infections, 178,335 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Empire State Building displays siren

The iconic Empire State Building in New York has replaced their signature white lights to white and red sirens starting from March 30 in a bid to show support to fighters on the frontline of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. As the pandemic continues to tighten its grip on the United States and has spread to its all 33 states with New York being one of the worst-hit states, the Empire State Realty Trust, Inc said the initiative will mark their respect to “heroic emergency workers” who are combatting the COVID-19 crisis.

Among other iconic buildings that light up and showed support to emergency workers even included the breathtaking Eiffel Tower in Paris which displayed “merci” on March 28 that translates to “thank you” in English. The message of gratitude was followed by another one saying “stay at home” along with the tower’s sparkling illuminations. That display started at 8pm (local time) and it reportedly coincided with the time that citizens all across France were confined to their homes and applauded for workers, doctors, nurses.

