COVID-19: Is Omicron Subvariant Discovered In Denmark Contagious Or Severe? Read To Know

As the world continues to battle the skyrocketing cases from the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, another subvariant has been determined in Denmark. The BA.2 mutation of the Omicron strain is dubbed to be more transmissible and could spark a new wave globally, Denmark Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Wednesday during a national address. The sublineage is currently named "stealth Omicron," which was designated early in December last year, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said, adding that the variant is currently "under investigation."

Apart from Britain, BA.2 cases have been detected in Germany, Sweden, and Norway. Infectious disease experts like Harvard immunologist Dr Shiv Pillai earlier this week also spoke about infections from the same strain in India. While speaking to ANI, he had said "in India, there is a second variant of Omicron, BA.2, that is also spreading, it is slightly different from the Omicron BA.1 strain." As per reports, France along with 40 other countries including Australia has also recorded infections from the 'stealth Omicron' strain.

1.5 times more infections than Omicron

According to Healthsite, the sister lineage has been classified under "Variant under Investigation" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well. It is a status given to a virus before it is determined to be "Variant of Concern."

As of January 10, nearly 53 sequences of the new mutation have been detected in the UK alone. Denmark is witnessing the worst of the lot as nearly 20% to 45% of the infections are reportedly from the new version of Omicron.

According to Statens Serum Institute (SSI), Denmark's top infectious disease experts, as per preliminary findings, the new variant could be 1.5 times more contagious than its preceding strains. However, there is no difference in the risk of hospitalisation for BA.2 when compared to BA.1, SSI noted.

"There is some indication that it is more contagious, especially for the unvaccinated, but that it can also infect people who have been vaccinated to a greater extent," said SSI director Tyra Grove.

More about 'Stealth Omicron'

Researchers have noted that the probable reason why the new sub-stain will become dominant in months to come. Taking to Twitter Vipin M Vashisht, a Member of WHO's Vaccine Safety Net said that BA.2 shares 32 mutations with BA.1 but also has 28 unique mutations of its own.

BA.2 shares 32 mutations w/ BA.1, but it also has 28 unique mutations. Some diff in S1. E is the same, N & M are diff in 1 mutation between the two variants.

It is pertinent to mention that the Omicron variant has at least three sub-strains: BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3, as per WHO. 99% of the cases are sequenced to be containing BA.1 type. While the B.1.1.529 is still developing, this lineage could be more diverse. Researchers also noted that the BA.2 strain has a different mutation than BA.1, i.e. it forms a deletion in the spike gene (S), which prompted them to the new strain 'Stealth Omicron.' The symptoms of the strain could be a runny nose, sore throat, headache, nausea, and fever.

