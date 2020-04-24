'Prevention Of Infection; Fast & Reliable Testing': Israel's Mantra On Fighting COVID-19

Ambassador of Israel to India Dr. Ron Malka in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV spoke about the COVID-19 health crisis that the world is in and elaborated on how Israel is fighting the pandemic. In its attempt to contain the spread of the virus, Israel was one of the first countries to implement social distancing and restrict incoming flights, he highlighted.

“Israel, like India, took dramatic measures in order to try to avoid infection. The main aim is to flatten the infection curve until we get a vaccine because we harness all our technology, our best professionals trying to find a vaccine, but until then what we can do is avoid infection. So Israel was one of the first countries to implement social distancing and also the first to stop incoming flights from infected countries and we took all the dramatic measures to flatten the curve which really managed to slow down the rate of infection,” Dr Malka said.

'Prevention of infection, fast and reliable testing'

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world hostage with even developed countries such as the US, Italy, Spain, the UK struggling to contain the spread of the virus. However, Israel has been among the few nations that have handled the crisis better than the rest. Israel at present has nearly 14,900 COVID-19 positive cases and 192 deaths due to the virus while in a significant achievement, a total of 5600 cases fully cured of the virus. "What we did was really harness our technology for the prevention of infection and fast and reliable testing," appended Malka.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases across the world stands at mammoth 2,710,238 of which close to 191,000 people across the world have succumbed to infections.

