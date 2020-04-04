The Debate
COVID-19: Israel To Restrict Testing Only To Those With Travel History

Rest of the World News

Israeli Health Ministry on Friday announced that only those with travel histories will be tested for the novel Coronavirus, despite the symptoms.

Israel

Israeli Health Ministry on Friday announced that only those with travel histories will be tested for the novel Coronavirus, despite the symptoms. Citing a shortage of medical equipments to test, the country in the Middle East narrowed the scope of testing. 

As per the new guidelines laid out by the Israeli government, a person can only get tested if one has a travel history to foreign nations or in the Palestinian territory 14-days prior to the onset of symptoms, irrespective of the common Coronavirus symptoms--cough, difficulty in breathing, temperature and so on, the Jerusalem Post reported.  Otherwise, one is eligible for a test in Israel only if they have stayed in the vicinity of the COVID-19 patient for over 15 minutes. Israel on Saturday morning (IST) reported 7,589 cases and 42 deaths.

READ| Israeli PM Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Israeli Health Minister tested

Israel's Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing all top leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, and National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat, to go into quarantine, officials said on Thursday. Prime Minister Netanyahu had earlier gone into seven-day self-isolation after a close aide was found to have contracted the deadly virus, but he has so far tested negative. His quarantine had ended Wednesday night.

Litzman and his wife, who also has contracted the virus, are in isolation, feeling well and are being treated, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that it will request all those who came in contact with the minister in the past two weeks to also do the same.

“The team of advisers, assistants and secretarial staff in the minister’s office will continue to work from home and will maintain constant telephone communication as needed with the minister, who is continuing to fully manage this event from his home,” the ministry said.

READ| Israel to help Christians share 'holy fire' amid outbreak

(With PTI inputs) 

