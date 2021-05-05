COVID-19: Israel's First Shipment Of Medical Supplies Lands In Delhi Amid Crisis

The first shipment of medical supplies from Israel for India amid the crippling second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has landed in Delhi on May 5. As India continues to log in over 300,000 daily cases of novel coronavirus infection, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi shared images of the consignment on Twitter and said that it was received by Foreign Ministry representatives in New Delhi. Israeli FM also noted that in the coming days, there will be more such shipments arriving in India with “tons of medical equipment” as Jerusalem pledged solidarity with New Delhi in its fight against COVID-19.

1/3

The first shipment of medical equipment for the people of #India landed at Delhi airport this morning.

The equipment which will mainly go to Delhi's state hospital, was received by Foreign Ministry representatives. pic.twitter.com/6eEP8eW0BM — ×’×‘×™ ××©×›× ×–×™ - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) May 5, 2021

The shipment arrived after Israel on May 4 said that it will send ‘life-saving’ medical supplies to India amid the crippling second wave of COVID-19 coupled with a shortage of essential equipment. Israeli Foreign Ministry on May 4 said that India is Israel’s “closest and most important” friends and showcased solidarity with India’s fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Ashkenazi made the pledge to support India and the press release stated that hundreds of oxygen generators, respirators, and medical equipment will be part of the consignment.

"India is one of Israel's closest and most important friends. We stand with India, particularly during these difficult times India is experiencing, and are sending life-saving equipment to our Indian brothers and sisters," said Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Meanwhile, official Israel’s Foreign Ministry statement had said that “The delivery of the assistance, which will be transferred to India by air through a series of flights throughout the week, is the result of the Foreign Ministry's work in cooperation with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Control Center, together with full coordination with the Indian government through Israel's embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in Israel.”

COVID-19 in India

As of May 5, India registered a record of 3,780 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,26,188 with the total cases spiking to 20,665,148 as the nation logged in 382,315 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The data showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 3.49 million while recording a steady increase comprising over 16.7% of the total infections. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.09%, as per data.

