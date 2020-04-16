COVID-19: Italian Boy Travels 1.5 Km For Internet Connection To Study Online

With coronavirus lockdown in place in many parts of the world, people are finding it difficult to get access to the most basic needs required for the normal functioning of a human being in the 21st century. Recently, an Italian boy travelled a mile for good internet connection so he could attend his online classes at the time of crisis. Italy is the most affected country in Europe and for long it was the most affected country in the world before the United States took over.

According to reports, the 12-year-old boy named Giulio Giovanni travelled 1.5 kilometres away from home to get an internet connection so his online lessons are not hampered. As per reports, the boy's mother takes him to the spot every day to help him access better internet connection. The spot is outside the small Tuscan town of Scansano. Italy, like most countries in the world in under complete lockdown and rightly so because the coronavirus casualties are just going up day by day.

According to data by worldometer, Italy has so far recorded 1,65,155 confirmed cases, of which 21,645 people have lost their lives. There are currently 1,05,418 active COVID-19 infections in the country with 3,079 cases still under critical condition.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 2.1 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,36,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Currently, the United States, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom are the most affected countries in the world as all of them have recorded a death toll of more than 10,000.

(Image Credit: AP)