'COVID-19 Recovery May Take Months': Italian Survivors Experience Symptoms After Recovery

As Italy limps its way back to normalcy with lifting of the restrictions that were imposed due to COVID-19, the country's survivors who suffered the deadly virus have said that the disease may take months to recover and heal completely from.

Symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, fatigue and shortness of breath can stay for months even after people test negative for the Coronavirus, New York Times (NYT) reported after speaking with Italian patients and doctors.

“We have seen many cases in which people take a long, long time to recover,” Alessandro Venturi, the director of the San Matteo hospital in the Lombardy town of Pavia, told the Times.

“It’s not the sickness that lasts for 60 days, it is the convalescence,” he added. “It’s a very long convalescence.”

According to the report, an Italian survivor named Morena Colombi was tested negative and was said to be recovered from the deadly virus, however, she says she still experienced shortness of breath and muscle pains even after five weeks of recovering from the virus as she resumed her office on April 21. She said she still doesn't feel normal even after 11 weeks of recovery.

Likewise, it quoted another Italian patient, a 29-year-old high school teacher, who said she has been having fever since the beginning of March even after testing negative for the virus. Although her cough and sore throat gradually disappeared and her sense of taste and smell came back after three weeks, she still suffers from stomach aches and cramps and feels fatigued most of the time.

Italy is one of the worst-hit nations by the Coronavirus. The country has reported a total of 219,814 COVID-19 cases and 30,739 deaths, as well as 105,186 recoveries, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

